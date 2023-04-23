Roberto Soldic motivated to inspire the next generation of fighters

Croatian mixed martial arts sensation ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic says that while winning world titles is very important in his career, he has a completely different barometer in terms of measuring his success.

The hard-hitting 28-year-old believes his success can be measured by how many people he has inspired, especially the youth.

Speaking to Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka in a recent interview, Soldic spoke about inspiring the youth of his country and what it means to him:

“It means I’m successful in my life. It’s also part of what I want to be. I want people to say that ‘I started training because I saw Soldic 'Robocop'.’ It also motivates me.”

Watch the interview below:

Soldic is hoping to strike some inspiration in viewers who will tune in to watch his next fight.

Roberto Soldic will lock horns with former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Aside from inspiring the youth, however, Soldic definitely wants to collect as many accolades as he can during his time in ONE Championship.

One of the biggest reasons Soldic signed with the organization last year was due to the possibility of capturing multiple world titles across different sports, which is something he can only accomplish in ONE Championship.

Soldic is looking to capture gold, not only in MMA, but in kickboxing and Muay Thai as well. It’s something no one has ever done in combat sports, and ‘Robocop’ wants to be the first to ever do it.

