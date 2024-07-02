"I'm not really nervous" - Alibeg Rasulov relaxed ahead of world title showdown vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Alibeg Rasulov remains cool as a cucumber as he heads into his promotional debut with a chance to catapult himself into ONE Championship's most elite.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 23, the Dagestani-born Turkish star goes to war against former divisional king Ok Rae Yoon. The winner inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be crowned the ONE interim lightweight MMA world champion.

Rasulov, after all, is no stranger to performing against the very best in the business.

With a perfect resume and a proven track record, the debutant certainly can shut out what Ok brings to him on the feet or the ground. As such, Alibeg Rasulov admits he doesn't feel any nerves before he opens his ONE account inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Hyperion Fighters athlete said:

"I'm not really nervous. It's just an important fight and there's a lot at stake."

Alibeg Rasulov eyes a quick night out vs. Ok Rae Yoon

With a chance to move 15-0, claim the prestigious ONE gold, and book a unification shot against Christian Lee on the table, the 31-year-old is all fired up to create history in a matter of days.

And should he keep himself out of harm's way against the former lightweight king, Alibeg Rasulov has the perfect ending in mind – an early knockout.

In the same interview, the Dagestani grappler added:

"For the outcome of the fight, I intend to finish him early and win by submission or TKO/KO."

Will Rasulov claim ONE gold in his debut or can Ok lock in a trilogy bout against Lee? Let us know below!

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the enitre ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free on July 5.

