Ok Rae Yoon says his game plan will be critical versus Alibeg Rasulov: "It will determine the outcome" 

Ok Rae Yoon's road to a Christian Lee trilogy takes off at ONE Fight Night 23, and the South Korean knows he must be at his best to turn that goal into reality on July 5.

The former lightweight MMA kingpin meets promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov for the division's interim crown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the winner all but guaranteed a shot at Lee's prized possession, Ok knows what he'll have to do to overcome his Turkish foe.

The backbone to that, per the Team MAD athlete, boils down to his strategy.

Ok Rae Yoon told ONE Championship:

"I believe that the way I develop and enact this game plan is important. It will determine the outcome of the fight."

While the South Korean athlete is more than comfortable following his foe wherever the fight goes, Rasulov's superior canvas game is something that will need a more tailored approach.

The Hyperion Fighters affiliate never wastes a chance when the fight hits the ground, and he'll be relying on his exceptional wrestling prowess to shock the world, claim the gold, and book a unification tie against Lee at ONE Fight Night 23.

Alibeg Rasulov honored to face Ok Rae Yoon for lightweight gold

Despite having an advantage in the grappling department, the undefeated Dagestani-born Turk knows he'll have his hands full against Ok Rae Yoon's all-around arsenal.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion has racked up an impressive run under the ONE spotlight with four wins over elite names Lowen Tynanes, Lee, Eddie Alvarez, and Marat Gafurov.

With that in mind, Rasulov remains thrilled to see how he'd fare against arguably the toughest test of his ten-year journey in MMA.

He told ONE Championship previously:

"He is a former champion, a good fighter, and has beaten many high-level fighters. I was dreaming about such an opponent. So I was very happy when I received his name."

ONE Fight Night 23 is available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.

