Ok Rae Yoon predicts how he'll end Alibeg Rasulov's undefeated streak and claim interim belt at ONE Fight Night 23

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon is looking to reclaim a spot right at the top of the division in his next fight.

The South Korean contender still believes that he has much to accomplish and show in this division at 33 years of age.

It has been nearly two years since he lost the title to Christian Lee who is yet to make a return to the Circle following the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria.

Now, in Lee's absence, his former foe will look to win back a piece of the title by defeating Alibeg Rasulov to become the interim champion at ONE Fight Night 23.

His undefeated opponent is yet to debut inside the Circle but the former champ has already got a plan in mind for how he will get his hand raised.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he expects his opponent to shoot for takedowns and when he does, he will look to sprawl and land knees as a deterrent:

"ONE allows for knees on the ground. So, if he comes in for the takedown, I'll make sure he pays for it with my knees. Then I'll hit him with my shots and get the KO."

Ok Rae Yoon knows better than to underestimate any opponent

It would be easy for a veteran contender in the lightweight division like Ok Rae Yoon to overlook a debuting opponent.

He's beaten some of the top names in the division including the current champion, Christian Lee.

Turkey's Alibeg Rasulov brings an undefeated record to the table with an overall tally of 13-0.

Not to mention that of his 13 fights, only three opponents have made it to the scorecards which makes him dangerous.

Ok knows what he is up against but he has been waiting a long time for another crack at winning ONE Championship lightweight MMA gold.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.

