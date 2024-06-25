"It's my time" - Undefeated Alibeg Rasulov honored to draw former champion Ok Rae Yoon in his ONE debut

Taking on a former world champion for the interim title is a tall task for anyone in his ONE Championship debut. The determined Alibeg Rasulov, however, wouldn't have it any other way.

The Turkish powerhouse, who boasts a pristine 14-0 career record, will take his talents to the world's largest martial arts organization on July 5, live in US primetime, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Right away, Rasulov will serve as the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 23 against Ok Rae Yoon in a five-round war for the interim lightweight MMA crown.

In an interview with the promotion ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Rasulov expressed how delighted he is to test himself against an established fighter of Ok Rae Yoon's caliber.

The Hyperion Fighters affiliate shared:

"He is a former champion, a good fighter, and has beaten many high-level fighters. I was dreaming about such an opponent, so I was very happy when I received his name."

The South Korean star is indeed a formidable opponent for Rasulov. Ok holds victories over former champions Marat Gafurov and Eddie Alvarez, as well as being the last person to beat lightweight MMA kingpin Christian Lee.

Still, the uber-confident Rasulov thinks he's just another obstacle on his way to the top. He added:

"I believe it's my time and I will pass him."

Alibeg Rasulov not worried about Ok Rae Yoon's striking

Ok Rae Yoon is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division, capable of dishing damage wherever the fight goes.

However, Alibeg Rasulov doubts the Team MAD star will risk testing his Dagestani-style pressure wrestling in a grappling affair.

If Ok decides to turn this into a striking war, Rasulov says he's more than happy to trade heavy fists. The unbeaten 31-year-old told ONE:

"If I don't succeed in wrestling, I will fight standing, but I can fight on the ground as well. I'm going to force my tempo on him."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 23 free of charge.