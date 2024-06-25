Alibeg Rasulov bares plan to become a "dominant champion" by beating Ok Rae Yoon in interim world title tiff

Alibeg Rasulov comes into ONE Championship with one clear intention and that's proving himself to be the best. The undefeated contender is entering into a new promotion but there is no slow climb up the ladder in this instance.

Rasulov will be stepping foot inside the circle right at the top of the lightweight division due to the circumstances surrounding ONE Fight Night 23.

In the absence of the originally scheduled main event between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen, his clash with former champion Ok Rae Yoon takes top billing at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

As a result, the ONE interim lightweight MMA title is on the line for what is Rasulov's debut as a member of the promotion's roster.

He is well aware of this huge opportunity that awaits him on July 5, with a win over his opponent setting him up for a huge unification clash with Christian Lee. In the space of just two fights, he could face the top two competitors in his weight class, and that's exactly what he wants.

Rasulov told ONE Championship in a recent interview that his main aim is to beat everybody and do it without taking a backward step:

"My goal in ONE Championship is to become a dominant champion. This win is very important for me. I will be ready."

Alibeg Rasulov has his work cut out for him

Of course, ONE Fight Night 23 is a massive opportunity for Alibeg Rasulov to announce himself on the global stage.

However, him having nothing to lose on his ONE debut is reflected by the fact that he is taking on one of the best lightweights in the division.

Former champion Ok Rae Yoon is not going to let someone new enter the promotion and deny him the opportunity to hold gold once again. Rasulov has a lot to gain but that's because this next challenge is a big one for him.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.