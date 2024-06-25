“It’s a good chance for me” - Alibeg Rasulov on upcoming showdown with former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon in ONE debut

Undefeated Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov is getting ready to make his ONE Championship debut against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon of South Korea, and the 31-year-old wants to leave a lasting impression in his first fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 31-year-old Hyperion Fighters representative says he is honored to compete in ONE, where the world's best fighters are. He told the promotion in a recent interview:

"This organization is the best in the world. It gives athletes motivation to be stronger. I’m very happy to compete there and become a champion. I’m very excited about it and happy to be given such an opportunity. I feel no pressure at all. It’s a good chance for me."

Alibeg Rasulov is set to lock horns with Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video. The bout will be for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. It airs Friday, July 5th, beginning at 8:00pm ET.

Ok Rae Yoon wants to take Alibeg Rasulov's undefeated record: "That is what excites me"

No stranger to facing immeasurable odds, former lightweight MMA king Ok Rae Yoon is the percieved underdog once again heading into the Alibeg Rasulov matchup.

The wily South Korean doesn't care, though, and says he wants to blemish Rasulov's perfect record. He told ONE Championship:

"Alibeg has never tasted defeat at the professional level before. Coming up with a game plan, a solution to defeating this man, that is what excites me. I believe that the way I develop and enact this game plan will determine the outcome of the fight."