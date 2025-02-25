“Hit me up” - Jonathan Haggerty implores fans to recommend places to explore in Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty picked up arguably his biggest win in kickboxing yet, and he's looking to celebrate it in style.

At ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, 'The General' defeated Chinese star Wei Rui to retain the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

It took all five rounds to determine a victor, as Haggerty and Wei battled it out in a tight contest that had both men showing why they are among the best strikers in the world. By the end of it though, it was the British star who was declared the winner, with no objections from his opponent, who gracefully accepted his fate.

Following the victory, Jonathan Haggerty talked to Mitch Chilson in the middle of the circle, where he gave a glimpse of how he wanted to enjoy his latest win.

He said:

"Qatar, I’m going to come and enjoy a night out of my fight camp. I’m here for an extra four days. If you’ve got any recommendations [on] where to go, hit me up. I’m excited to see this country. Let’s go."

Haggerty celebrated his birthday on February 18 but was not able to eat his cake as it was given to him before the weigh-ins. With this sweet win, he will no doubt indulge in so much more while he's in Qatar.

Jonathan Haggerty looking ahead to next challenge

Now that he has taken care of business by retaining his kickboxing gold, Jonathan Haggerty will have his eyes locked on reclaiming one he lost.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang scheduled for Sunday, March 23, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title he took from Haggerty against interim. world titleholder Nabil Anane inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Speaking to The Bangkok Post, the Knowlesy Academy product made no sercret of his desire to take on the winner of the upcoming super fight:

"I feel like I’m gonna let the Muay Thai division play out. There’s a lot of great contenders coming through, see how Nabil and Superlek get on. It will be a great fight, I’ll be watching, and hopefully get the winner."

See the full interview below:

