"This is torture and cute" - Jonathan Haggerty fights the urge to indulge himself with birthday sweets ahead of ONE 171 weigh-ins

The United Kingdom's very own Jonathan Haggerty is only hours away from defending the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. However, his team decided to tease him a bit before the official weigh-ins.

Ad

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, Haggerty's team and his longtime girlfriend, Kenzie Draper, greeted him with a delicious-looking chocolate cake and some sweets for his 28th birthday, which was on Feb. 18.

After blowing the candles on his cake and opening his present, 'The General' took a long look at the treats and, in a defeated tone, stated:

"This is torture. Torture and cute at the same time."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Haggerty's internal struggle became even more apparent when he showed a box of kunafa, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert, to the camera and said:

"Have a look at that. She better hide that before the weigh-ins."

Ad

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground product has been hard at work over the past few months because of how quickly he lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September.

With Haggerty eager to return to form with a strong defense against 'Demon Blade', their world title tilt at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, is an early contender to win Fight of the Night honors.

Ad

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

Jonathan Haggerty wants nothing short of a one-sided victory at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty has the utmost respect for Wei Rui's striking pedigree, but all that matters to him now is retaining the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Haggerty outlined his goal for ONE 171:

"He's an incredible opponent and I'm excited to get in there with him. I don't want to be too confident, but I'd like to put on a masterclass. That's what I'm looking forward to do."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.