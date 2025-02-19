“I’ve never craved a win so much” - Jonathan Haggerty hungry to start his redemption arc against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Anticipation is at an all-time high as the fated day approaches.

With ONE 171: Qatar mere hours out, fight fans across the globe are buzzing for excitement for a stacked card featuring world-class warriors ready to lay it all on the line.

The stakes are even higher for reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who will be defending his kickboxing gold for the first time against Chinese powerhouse Wei Rui, who is currently riding a 21-fight win streak.

On the other hand, Haggerty is just coming out of a crushing knockout loss from Superlek Kiatmoo9, costing him his Muay Thai belt. Regardless - or maybe in spite of, the former dual-sport king is determined to remind the world why he's still one of the most formidable strikers in combat sports.

Speaking with the Bangkok post, Haggerty stressed his hunger for a win:

"I feel amazing. Obviously, it's up to me now to defend this belt and I wouldn't say a lot of weight on my shoulders, but I'm really craving this win. I've never craved a win so much. I need to get back in the winning column, so I'm excited to get in there [and] put on a show for the fans in Qatar and everyone around the world."

Watch the full interview below:

"Time to right back the wrongs" - Jonathan Haggerty giving it all he's got for world title defense vs. Wei Rui at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty's journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable - which unfortunately made the stark contrast of his knockout loss even more painful. If there's one good thing to come out of it, it's that the former dual-sport king found training for that fight particularly enjoyable:

"Training for that fight was great, you know, the best one I've had. But, obviously, things happen. It just didn't work out. But it's alright. Time to rght back the wrongs, make them right and get that gold again."

But 'The General' is nothing if not resilient - he is bouncing back and aiming to reclaim what he's lost. But before he can work on another shot at Muay Thai gold, he has to focus on what's in front of him first: defending his kickboxing gold against challenger Wei Rui.

Haggerty vs Wei is the main card event for ONE 171: Qatar. Catch the action at watch.onefc.com.

