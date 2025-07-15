"Holloway is cooked" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier looking ripped ahead of UFC 318 retirement fight against Max Holloway 

Dustin Poirier is looking ready for his last-ever UFC fight. The Louisiana native recently sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted looking seriously shredded while skipping rope during training.

Poirier and Max Holloway are set to face each other in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 318 this weekend. The event will take place on Poirier's home turf in New Orleans, Louisiana. Intriguingly, the BMF title will be on the line despite it being Poirier's retirement outing.

Given what is at stake, it appears 'The Diamond' is doing everything to make his last fight special. In a recent video shared by @ChampRDS on X, Poirier can be seen skipping rope during a training session, where the UFC superstar notably looked leaner and more ripped than usual.

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section and shared their thoughts on the visuals.

One fan wrote:

"Looking like 2014-2015 Poirier."

Another fan wrote:

"Ok, I changed my mind. Holloway is cooked."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Dustin Poirier addresses never becoming undisputed UFC champion ahead of retirement fight

Dustin Poirier has no regrets about his tenure in the UFC and "wouldn't change anything" even if he could. Poirier recently opened up about never winning an undisputed UFC title and gave his opponents their flowers.

In an interview on the AGAINST THE CAGE podcast, 'The Diamond' talked about working his way up to title shots against worthy opponents and made it clear that he's proud of his achievements. He said:

"I did everything I could to become an undisputed champion. I put myself in positions multiple times to get my hand raised and win that belt in the UFC, and just fell short. Just got beat by really good guys, made mistakes, and it is what it is. That’s life, that’s my story. I wouldn't change anything; I'm proud of the work that I've put in. I'm proud of the things I've accomplished and the life that I've made."

