Holly Holm on a potential rematch against Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm looked absolutely dominant in her main event victory over Irene Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4. Following a performance as solid as that, many fight fans have started to wonder if The Preacher's Daughter could be next in line for a shot at Amanda Nunes' UFC Bantamweight Championship.

While speaking in the post-fight press conference, Holly Holm addressed the possibility of a rematch against The Lioness. The former 135-champion claimed that she will wait for her next opportunity patiently, keep improving, and also acknowledged the depth of the bantamweight division.

Holly Holm on possibly facing Amanda Nunes in a title rematch

Following her dominant win at UFC Fight Island 4, Holly Holm stated that she isn't willing to slow down and is going to continue working hard. While the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion is well aware of Nunes' next fight at 145, Holm claimed that she will wait for the next opportunity. And regardless of whatever that opportunity is, The Preacher's Daughter will be putting her heart and soul into it.

"You know, I'm gonna keep working hard. That's all I'm gonna do. I know she's got a lot going on right now, another fight already scheduled and there's still some other tough girls in there. I mean, I feel the 135-lb division is always pretty stacked, so I don't ever get my sight set on too hard. I just wait until the opportunity comes, the next fight is the next fight, and whatever that will be, I'm gonna put my heart and soul into that and do it again."- said Holly Holm on possibly fighting Amanda Nunes next.

Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm faced each other in the co-main event of the UFC 239 pay-per-view, in a fight that The Lioness won in the first round itself. However, since last year's loss to the reigning UFC Double Champion, Holly Holm has registered a few dominant wins, including the one over Irene Aldana in the first-ever female main event on Fight Island.