Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison opening odds: Who are the oddsmakers favoring in the UFC 300 clash?

Dana White made a shocking announcement last night as he revealed that the promotion had signed Kayla Harrison and that she will be debuting at UFC 300.

Harrison had been dominant in the PFL, where she was a two-time women's lightweight tournament winner, and will now make her octagon debut against former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. It's important to note that the bout will be taking place at 135-pounds rather than 145-pounds.

According to Sportsnet MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, the early odds for the bout are still in the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka's favor. She is a significant favorite as the oddsmakers initially had her listed as a -375 favorite before later moving up to -500, while 'The Preacher's Daughter' is listed as a +310 underdog.

Based on the early odds, that would be that a $20 wager on the former PFL women's lightweight champion to win the fight will only result in a total payout of $24. However, the same $20 wager on the former women's bantamweight champion to win would see a total payout of $82.

Bronsteter's tweets regarding betting odds for Harrison vs. Holm at UFC 300 [Image courtesy: @aaronbronsteter - X]

Holm is coming off a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva that was later overturned to a no-contest, but has been an active bantamweight competitor. She is no stranger to fighting world-class judo specialists as she famously handed Ronda Rousey her first career loss with a devastating head-kick knockout to win the women's bantamweight championship in 2015.

Harrison, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over UFC veteran Aspen Laad. The bout was contested at a 150-pound catchweight and took place on the 2023 PFL World Championships card this past November, so she will have had a much shorter layoff than Holm, who competed last July.