Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega: Full video highlights

For the first time since 2013, Holly Holm returned to the boxing ring to face Yolanda Vega in a lightweight bout. The two featured on the undercard of Jake Paul’s cruiserweight clash against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this past weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Holm signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) earlier this year following her departure from the UFC. Before venturing into MMA, the 43-year-old amassed a boxing record of 33-2-3. Her last appearance was a unanimous decision win over Mary McGee in May, 2013, when she defended her IBA and WBF super lightweight titles.

Meanwhile, Vega put her undefeated status on the line against Holm. 'Pitayita' was coming off a unanimous decision victory against Fernanda Herrera earlier this year.

Check out Holly Holm making her way to the boxing ring below:

Despite her old age, Holm's vast experience came into play as she was easily able to counter Vega's attacks.

The former UFC bantamweight champion controlled the tempo throughout 10 two-minute rounds, winning via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (100-90 x3) in favor of Holm.

Check out the fight outcome below:

Following her successful return to boxing, Holm celebrated with a backflip inside the ring.

