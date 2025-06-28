  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega: Live round-by-round updates

Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 28, 2025 05:46 GMT
holm
Holly Holm (left) vs. Yolanda Vega (right) takes place on June 28 [Image Courtesy: @MostVpromotions via X/Twitter]

The Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's lightweight boxing match scheduled for 10 rounds. The bout takes place on June 28 and marks Holm's return to professional boxing.

Ad

Long before she became a UFC star, Holm was a multi-division women's boxing champion. Now, having achieved everything she could have in MMA, she is back to boxing, where she authored a 33-2-3 record, though with just 9 stoppages. She faces the much younger and undefeated Vega, who is 10-0, with one stoppage.

While Vega is younger, Holm is far more experienced, and a former champion whose body of work led to her being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. For this reason, DraftKings Sportsbook has her as a -475 favorite, while Vega is a +330 underdog.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The event starts at 3:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Holm and Vega are expected to make their ringwalks at around 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the women's lightweight fight.

Ad

Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications