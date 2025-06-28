Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega: Live round-by-round updates

The Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's lightweight boxing match scheduled for 10 rounds. The bout takes place on June 28 and marks Holm's return to professional boxing.

Long before she became a UFC star, Holm was a multi-division women's boxing champion. Now, having achieved everything she could have in MMA, she is back to boxing, where she authored a 33-2-3 record, though with just 9 stoppages. She faces the much younger and undefeated Vega, who is 10-0, with one stoppage.

While Vega is younger, Holm is far more experienced, and a former champion whose body of work led to her being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. For this reason, DraftKings Sportsbook has her as a -475 favorite, while Vega is a +330 underdog.

The event starts at 3:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Holm and Vega are expected to make their ringwalks at around 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the women's lightweight fight.

Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega

