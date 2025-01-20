"Hollywood got him?" - Ex-UFC star shares worrying yet hilarious take on "MMAs most hyped prospect" Payton Talbott following UFC 311

A former UFC star recently expressed his thoughts after witnessing Payton Talbott's performance at UFC 311. The former middleweight linked the fight's results to his connection with "Hollywood."

UFC 311 was a miserable event for Talbott as he endured the first loss of his pro-MMA career. The 26-year-old bantamweight locked horns with Raoni Barcelos for a prelims encounter on the night. Despite showcasing a well-rounded skillset in his previous encounters, Talbott failed to match his rival's prowess on the ground. He tasted some success with his striking, but Barcelos disrupted his momentum frequently with well-timed takedowns, earning himself a unanimous decision victory.

The Grammy-winning American musician Frank Ocean expressed his support for Talbott a few days before his UFC 311 fight. A few photos on social media also showcased that these two had a meetup and enjoyed some gala time together. However, Ocean's support seemingly became the infamous Drake Curse for Talbott, who suffered the first defeat of his pro-MMA career.

Former UFC middleweight, Derek Brunson, hilariously linked Talbott's defeat to "Hollywood" on account of his ties to Ocean. The caption to one of his X updates read:

"What happened to MMAs most hyped prospect Payton Talbott last night at UFC 311. Hollywood got him ?!?! 😂"

UFC 311 featured the creation of a new record in the lightweight division

UFC 311 turned out to be a massive event with a collection of exciting encounters for the fans. It also featured the current lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, proving his dominance once more along with an enthralling co-main event between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev obliterated his rival, Renato Moicano, with a submission victory in the first round of the UFC 311 main event. With this win, the Dagestani lightweight champ also created a new record for the most number of lightweight title defenses in UFC history.

Makhachev's victory at UFC 311 marked his fourth successful title defense, breaking the previously standing record for the most number of title defenses at lightweight. Noted UFC stars, BJ Penn, Benson Henderson, Frankie Edgar, and Makhachev's bosom friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, previously held this record jointly with three title defenses each.

