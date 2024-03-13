Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal heaps praise on "white belt" Conor McGregor for his "humility" while filming 'Road House' 

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor received praise from Hollywood A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal for his approach while filming the upcoming movie 'Road House' remake.

McGregor made his acting debut in the film, which premiered this past weekend and begins streaming on Prime Video next week.

Gyllenhaal, known for his work in movies like 'Nightcrawler' and 'Prisoners', spoke highly of McGregor's attitude on set. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the actor said:

“With Conor when he came to the movie set. He came in and said, ‘I’m a white belt. I’m here to learn. I don’t know anything about making movies or acting, and I want to learn."

He added:

"That type of humility in that space, I tried to bring the same way in the opposite end. I don’t know that much about the fight game. I have great respect for it, and I wanted to learn.”

The collaboration between McGregor and Gyllenhaal underscores the intersection of MMA and cinema, with scenes even filmed during actual UFC weigh-ins.

McGregor's future in fighting remains uncertain since his last bout in July 2021, but he has expressed a desire to return to action, particularly for a highly anticipated match against Michael Chandler. However, no official announcement has been made as yet by the promotion.

Conor McGregor wants to prioritize UFC return despite upcoming movie release

Despite his upcoming acting role in the 'Road House' remake, Conor McGregor has emphasized his primary focus remains on returning to the UFC.

During a recent interview, he downplayed the long-term significance of his foray into Hollywood. While acknowledging the possibility of future acting endeavors, he stated:

"Maybe it's an opportunity for something down the line, I don't know."

His immediate priority appears firmly rooted in the UFC. McGregor expressed his desire to secure a fight soon and potentially compete multiple times before the year's end:

“Right now… Hopefully, I get a fight date booked. I’m looking to compete a couple of times by the end of the year. I’d love 2 fights in by the end of the year…But for me, my game inside that octagon is far from over.”

