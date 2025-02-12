Hollywood veteran makes startling admission about Nate Diaz's street fights after filming with UFC icon for 'Busboys' movie featuring Theo Von

MMA legend Nate Diaz is set to appear in the film Busboys alongside comedian Theo Von and longtime Hollywood mainstay David Spade, the latter of whom spoke about Diaz's penchant for getting into street fights on his Superfly podcast. A clip of him recounting his time with Diaz was subsequently shared on Instagram.

Diaz and his older brother have cultivated a reputation for being willing to confront anyone and everyone, sparking melees as a result. There have been instances of the Diaz brothers getting into serious fights.

According to Spade, that has led nate Diaz to keep a cameraman present at all times, just in case he finds himself in a fight.

Spade said:

"I just got off of Busboys. Look at that greasy hair. The [former] UFC fighter, Nate Diaz, was the first person we said, 'cast.' He is exactly what you think. He's got arms like this [mimics Diaz's pose], he's got a guy if he accidentally gets into a fight, the guy just films him. He'll beat up anyone, and he doesn't care at all."

Check out David Spade talking about Nate Diaz's street fights:

Spade's comments imply that Diaz's reasoning behind having a cameraman in his entourage is to capture the moment of provocation, in case he finds himself in any legal troubles.

Nate Diaz was involved in a street fight not that long ago

Back in 2023, before his boxing match with Jake Paul, Nate Diaz was in New Orleans, when footage of him in a street fight, where he faced Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen, emerged. Diaz ended up trapping his foe in a guillotine choke, and didn't let go until Petersen was unconscious.

Check out Nate Diaz choking out Rodney Petersen:

Diaz was fortunate, as he was not the subject of any serious legal troubles and went on to pursue boxing without further incident.

