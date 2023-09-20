"HOLY SH*T" - Joe Rogan exclaims after watching "one of the scariest" movies in a long time 

Joe Rogan watched a horror film recently that blew him away. The podcast host took to Instagram to share his reaction to the movie.

The UFC commentator uses his Instagram as a means of talking to his fans and keeping them updated on things he does besides his podcast and commentary. He shares his Elk hunting photos and his diet, or other such interesting things on his page. Most recently, he watched the film Talk To Me and he shared with his Instagram followers how the movie made him feel:

"I just watched “Talk To Me” and it’s one of the the scariest f***ing movies I’ve seen in a long time. HOLY S**T."

The film is a supernatural horror film released in 2022. The film is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou better known as the Racka Racka twins. The pair started off creating funny content on social media and now have ventured into filmmaking in a genre that is completely opposite to what they usually post. The film has received the approval of Joe Rogan.

Logan Paul also chimed in on Rogan's post agreeing with the UFC commentator. The American is good friends with the Racka Racka twins.

Joe Rogan reveals how Conor McGregor's lavish lifestyle affected his career

The 56-year-old has always praised Conor McGregor. Joe Rogan has seen the Irishman grow from a young promising talent to the man who took the organization to another level. However, 'The Notorious' has had a fall from grace in terms of his performance in the octagon with many questioning whether he has the drive to fight anymore. Here's what Rogan had to say about it:

"Conor didn't lose because he was at his peak and he fell off. He lost because he went and fought Floyd Mayweather, took a whole year off, made a hundred million dollars, he became a super baller."

Conor McGregor seems to have lost the tenacity and the hunger he had when he was making his way up in the fight world. However, Rogan does not know what his mentality is like now, after consecutive losses and the fact that he has made so much money for himself and accomplished a lot in the fight game.