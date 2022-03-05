"I don't know where he's at now mentally" - Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping unsure of Conor McGregor's motivation after consecutive losses

Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping are unsure whether Conor McGregor is motivated enough to make a successful comeback after losing his last couple of fights.

McGregor’s last win came against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January 2020. Following this, ‘ The Notorious’ lost to Dustin Poirier via TKO at UFC 257 and UFC 264 last year.

In an edition of his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Joe Rogan emphasized that McGregor simply hasn’t competed consistently over the past few years. The UFC commentator added:

“It’s one of the things he said when Poirier stopped him [at UFC 257], he goes, ‘It was too much inactivity. I’m not ready for this yet.’ Then he comes back, fights him a second time [UFC 264], and the second time, gets f**ked up, and with a broken leg. So, it’s like, I don’t know where he’s at now mentally. He’s got so much f**king money. He’s sold Proper Twelve; made like half a billy [billion]. “

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said:

“It changes. I mean, you can say whatever you want. Of course, he’s going to say that, and we all say it, ‘Oh, I’m still the same guy. I’m still the same fighter.’ No, you f**king ain’t. No, you’re not. Your motivation for doing this is gone.”

'The Count' asserted that although he doesn’t share a good relationship with McGregor today, he respects him for continuing his fighting career despite not being financially obligated to fight anymore.

Bisping noted that McGregor is rich enough to buy most things but cannot buy a UFC championship, which is why he chooses to fight for it.

Dustin Poirier isn’t interested in a fourth MMA fight against Conor McGregor, calls for boxing match instead

Conor McGregor has called out several rivals ahead of his return, including a challenge to Dustin Poirier for a fourth fight. Regardless, in a couple of recent tweets, Poirier suggested that he’s uninterested in a fourth MMA bout against ‘The Notorious.’

Nevertheless, Poirier did insinuate that he’d be open to fighting McGregor in a boxing match.

McGregor beat Poirier via first-round TKO in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September 2014. Their rematch witnessed 'The Diamond' beat the Dubliner via second-round TKO in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Their trilogy fight saw Poirier beat McGregor via first-round TKO in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 but is expected to recover and return later this year.

