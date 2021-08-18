"Even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you" - Michael Bisping responds to Conor McGregor's latest jab on Twitter

Conor McGregor is seemingly keeping busy. In the latest instance of verbal assault, the Irishman trained his aim at former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. However, not one to take things lying down, 'The Count' soon took to social media to hit back at Conor McGregor.

Checking yet another name off of his list, 'The Notorious' threw shade at Michael Bisping by posting a picture of what seemed like him traveling in coach. Bisping, however, hit right back, saying:

"Money doesn’t make you a man little guy. Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you."

Money doesn’t make you a man little guy. Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you. https://t.co/jicIAVhCPX — michael (@bisping) August 18, 2021

Michael Bisping just another one of Conor McGregor's victims

Having been sidelined for a significant amount of time due to his injury, Conor McGregor seemingly has a ton of time on his hands.

Butting heads with almost everyone on the MMA circuit, the Dubliner has brought new meaning to the phrase 'an idle mind is the devil's workshop.' McGregor trained his aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father, Dustin Poirier's family, and more.

'The Notorious' most notably took on Daniel Cormier as well, throwing shade at DC's weight and his professionalism; the Dublin native embarked on a tweet-and-delete spree.

McGregor was referring to a media appearance that took place after the UFC 264 weigh-ins where DC was seen burping. According to the Irishman, Cormier had been drinking beer with Laura Sanko.

Michael Bisping jumped in on the situation and issued a stern warning to Conor McGregor. While in conversation on the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping suggested that the Irishman tread lightly, warning him against picking a fight against a proven warrior like Daniel Cormier.

“Careful what you wish for. Careful who you’re picking fights with — because I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor — but I don’t care what Conor McGregor it is, whether it’s double-champ Conor McGregor… DC is gonna f—ng pull you limb from limb," said Bisping.

Watch the episode of Michael Bisping's podcast below:

Conor McGregor is only engaging in verbal warfare with significant personalities on the MMA circuit to retain his position in the headlines. However, it is only a matter of time before his actions bring consequences.

