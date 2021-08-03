"Terrible" - Khabib Nurmagomedov admits Conor McGregor may have gone too far with the tweets against his father

Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that Conor McGregor's recent tweet poking fun at his late father Abdulmanap's death was 'terrible'. The Dagestani said the Irishman has gone too far with his antics this time.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with 'The Eagle' and asked him if McGregor had crossed a line with the tweets against his father. Nurmagomedov replied by simply saying 'yes'.

Asked to comment on McGregor's disrespectful behavior towards him and his family, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed it was terrible of the Irishman to tweet about his father's passing.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's response to Conor McGregor's deleted tweet about his father below:

Conor McGregor drew a lot of criticism from various sections of the MMA community when he poked fun at the death of his bitter rival's father.

"Covid is good and father is evil?" Wrote McGregor in a tweet he later deleted.

This was in response to Khabib claiming that 'good always defeats evil' after McGregor's recent loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor didn't just lose but also ended up suffering a clean break of the tibia and fibula in his left leg during the fight, which led to the stoppage loss.

Daniel Cormier condemns Conor McGregor's deleted tweet about Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime teammate and friend Daniel Cormier came down strong on the Irishman for his recent tweets on Abdulmanap.

In a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier said that McGregor absolutely crossed the line with his latest rant.

“Yeah, you know, (he) absolutely crossed the line. And, you know, I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help, right? Conor has all the money in the world. He has all the fame. But now, when you start to dig at that level, like, somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him, right? Start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus, and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate,” said DC.

