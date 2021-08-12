Daniel Cormier revisits UFC 264 clips to mockingly dismiss Conor McGregor's allegations of 'drunk' commentary

Conor McGregor went at Daniel Cormier once again in a series of tweets the Irishman swiftly deleted afterward.

Earlier this week, McGregor aimed a dig at the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion in a deleted tweet, making a comment about Cormier's weight. Conor McGregor recently took a sharp jab at DC's work ethic and accused Cormier of commentating on his UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier while intoxicated.

The Dublin native posted a picture of himself throwing a leg kick at Dustin Poirier during their trilogy fight with the caption:

"Clean check right there by Poirier" fat drunk f*** DC."

The implication here is that Conor McGregor had landed the kicks correctly. According to the Irishman, Daniel Cormier provided an incorrect narration of the events in his commentary by calling it a 'clean check' by Dustin Poirier.

In response, Daniel Cormier promised to fire back on his ESPN podcast with Ryan Clark, DC&RC.

I’ve got an agenda for today’s episode. First how many times can I let Conor come for me? Stops today! And you gonna be surprised who I feel is toughest matchup for Cyril! Make sure you check it out. Live at 5est/2pst https://t.co/ya7jdZlBda pic.twitter.com/KEUx5uhG8O — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 11, 2021

In the podcast, Daniel Cormier took Conor McGregor's claim apart by revisiting stills of 'Notorious' trying to land kicks on Dustin Poirier and pointing out how they were not delivered correctly.

"He's talked about 'clean check by fat guy DC'. Listen, that one was very easy to get a still and say 'Well, I didn't get this one checked.' But the reality situation is, he got more than one checked kicks. So guys, I work at ESPN. Roll the clips," DC said.

Cormier also mentioned the kick that allegedly broke Conor McGregor's leg, although DC mistakenly said 'arm' in the podcast.

"This was the one that broke Conor McGregor's arm. Dustin Poirier felt it when he said Conor kicked my elbow. That's the one that broke his arm. Right here, you see Conor McGregor kick the knee of Dustin Poirier. Look at his ankle. The ankle is already severed, because Conor is kicking at the wrong range. Look at how far away he is. You can't kick from that far. You kick with your foot and then it really does hurt you. It's worse offensively than it is for the defensive guy," DC continued.

The recent back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier started when the latter criticized the former for his distasteful tweets about Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away last year due to COVID-19. Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov are close friends and former training partners.

Daniel Cormier to Conor McGregor: "Stop worrying about me!"

Daniel Cormier ended his response by asking Conor McGregor to worry about his own defeats and potential future opponents and not about him since there is absolutely no possibility of them ever facing off inside the octagon.

"So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don't worry about Daniel Cormier. Don't worry about the things that I'm saying. Don't worry about how I'm dressing and how I'm looking. Don't do that! Worry about the dudes that keep beating your a** every time you go into the octagon. That's what you should be worried about. I'm not a guy you got to worry about fighting. I'm done. I'm retired. I'm living my best life. You need to worry about trying to beat the guys that you fight against. Don't worry. Get off the internet," DC commented.

In response, the Irishman posted yet another series of now-deleted tweets, accusing Daniel Cormier of showing up at UFC media events drunk and calling him 'disgraceful.'

Edited by Utathya Ghosh