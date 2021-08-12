Conor McGregor attacks “fat mess” Daniel Cormier in latest tweets, congratulates Jon Jones

After Conor McGregor’s injury and loss at UFC 264 in July 2021, Khabib Nurmagomedov had suggested that McGregor was evil and that good always defeats evil.

Conor McGregor responded to this by posting a tweet regarding Khabib’s late father, a move that was condemned by many in the MMA community.

Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier also criticized McGregor and noted that the Irishman’s tweet was a "cry for help." This elicited a response from McGregor, who mocked DC’s weight.

DC later addressed Conor McGregor’s jibes on the latest edition of ESPN’s DC & RC podcast. Daniel Cormier advised McGregor to focus on himself and the fighters beating him rather than turning his attention to Cormier. Not one to be outdone, 'Notorious' put forth a series of now-deleted tweets against Cormier:

Conor McGregor jibed at DC's weight

“Daniel Cormier is a fat mess. Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight. Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history?”

McGregor also took aim at DC being intoxicated

“It is a sackable offense for a commentator to be drunk at press work the day before commentating the big fight. Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic at a press event and an all wtf. The day before commenting the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful.”

McGregor congratulated Jones on KO'ing DC

“@dc_mma Your back situations just mental too. Your weight and way of life is abysmal. And now drunk at work the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon on his head kick KO anniversary over you. Good always defeats evil? Wasn’t sure you were evil. Fakes.”

Conor McGregor recalled UFC 264 and DC's loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor referenced Cormier self-admittedly being drunk at a media event before UFC 264. McGregor also congratulated Cormier’s archrival, Jon Jones, on his 2017 head kick KO of DC. While Cormier lost the bout, the loss was overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

"Jon Jones is back!" 🏆



WOOOOOOW! 😱@JonnyBones gets his belt back in truly devastating fashion!!! #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/ddHCadnV6R — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 30, 2017

Daniel Cormier is close friends with Conor McGregor's arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor has been trying to chase a rematch with 'The Eagle', but that is unlikely to ever come to fruition. However, Conor McGregor aims to recover from his injury and compete in a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor has promised to not only beat Poirier but also become the UFC lightweight champion again.

Edited by Avinash Tewari