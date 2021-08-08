"A cry for help if I ever seen one" - Conor McGregor appears to fire a shot at Daniel Cormier's weight in response to his take on UFC 264

Conor McGregor deleted yet another tweet within minutes of posting it, only this time it was aimed at Daniel Cormier.

The Irishman posted a picture of Daniel Cormier in his UFC commentator's gear of formals and wrote, "A cry for help if I ever seen one". It can be assumed that the comment is a jab at Daniel Cormier's weight.

Here is the deleted tweet:

Conor McGregor more or less limits his online trash-talking to his former, current, or potential future rivals, and Daniel Cormier can be considered none of those.

However, 'DC' managed to end up on the receiving end of Conor McGregor's latest shot because of his recent comments.

Why did Conor McGregor take a shot at Daniel Cormier?

The mastermind in trash-talking that Conor McGregor is, the 'cry for help' phrase was deliberately used in the caption in reference to what Daniel Cormier recently said about the Irishman's post-UFC 264 behavior.

'The Notorious' star infamously went at Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie in the post-fight octagon interview and then continued sending tweets of a threatening nature, all the while deleting them immediately.

In one of the deleted tweets, Conor McGregor went at his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov once again and brought up the Russian's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away last year due to COVID-19.

Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted: "Good always defeats evil" after Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264 after the Irishman snapped his leg. In retaliation, Conor McGregor tweeted: "Covid is good and father is evil?"

McGregor's tweet was condemned by a large section of the MMA community, given the sensitive nature of the subject.

Conor McGregor appears to make disparaging remarks about the death of Khabib’s father .



Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away last year due to COVID - 19 complications.



*Tweet has since been deleted * pic.twitter.com/7l5jJbfRo5 — TWSN (@TWSN___) July 27, 2021

Daniel Cormier, who is a close friend and longtime training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov, also slammed Conor McGregor for the comment on an episode of ESPN's DC & RC Show.

"You know what’s most disturbing? This wasn’t done the day after the fight or the same night of the fight. This was done weeks after the fight, so it feels like it was thought of and it was thought through for Conor to tweet something like that. Absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate," Daniel Cormier said.

After deleting the tweet about Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor posted a series of pictures with his fiance Dee Devlin and their children, enjoying UFC 265 at the Beverly Hills hotel they are currently staying at.

Poolside with the fam at the Beverly Hills hotel watching the UFC HW title fight! Team @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/M90aLCkapq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard