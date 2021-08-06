"He is out of control and he is an idiot" - Javier Mendez puts Conor McGregor on blast for controversial tweet about Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez criticized Conor McGregor for the recent tweet that the Irishman posted against Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father.

The 50-year-old, who served as Nurmagomedov's coach throughout his time in America, was not shy of words when he called out Conor McGregor for his actions on social media. McGregor recently posted a set of controversial tweets in which he poked fun at the death of Khabib's late father, who passed away in 2020 due to complications arising from COVID-19.

Needless to say, the Irishman received a lot of criticism from the MMA community all over the world for his insensitive comments. In an appearance on the 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' podcast, Javier Mendez said:

"Well, in all fairness, who should like him [McGregor] for a comment like that? How many people do you know, lost their family, lost their business, lost everything because of Covid and you make fun of it? You know, you say Covid good, father evil? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?...You're an idiot, you're an idiot. You are an idiot. And that's not fair for all those poor people who are watching this podcast or seeing his comments, it's just another knife digging [at] people's hearts you know and, he's an idiot. He's flat out an idiot, he's out of control and he's an idiot."

'The Notorious' also proceeded to delete the condolences he had tweeted to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Here’s Conor McGregor continuing to disrespect Khabib’s father, who died last year due to complications fighting covid. Dude stays talking about family then getting his ass beat. pic.twitter.com/OjncBBDSRm — ernie (@es3_09) July 27, 2021

Watch the full episode of 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' with Javier Mendez below:

Conor McGregor has been recovering from his leg break while working hard in the gym

Along with being active on social media, Conor McGregor has also been keeping himself busy at the gym after the horrific leg break he suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier. This shows the perseverance and dedication that the Irishman has towards his craft. The raw desire to get back into the octagon has earned the sport's biggest draw a round of appreciation from the MMA community.

However, despite his best efforts, Conor McGregor may be unable to return to the UFC octagon before 2022. He is currently ranked number nine in the lightweight division and may need a big win after returning to bring his name back into title contention.

