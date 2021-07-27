Conor McGregor deletes tweet sending condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has only intensified since UFC 264, and it looks like there won't ever be peace between the two. In the last couple of hours, the Irishman has deleted a tweet from last year. He sent his condolences to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov after his unfortunate demise due to COVID-related complications in the post.

The tweet from Conor sending his condolences to Abdulmanap last year has just been deleted in the last hour: pic.twitter.com/2aoRFUAPSr — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 27, 2021

Conor McGregor seems miffed at Khabib Nurmagomedov referring to him as 'evil' in a tweet following the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The former UFC lightweight champion tweeted, "good always defeats evil" after McGregor broke his leg and lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his career.

Khabib also stated that McGregor will never be the same again after the leg break, and should he return, 'Notorious' will be a diminished fighter. In response, Conor McGregor took a very personal jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov by apparently making fun of his father's death in a tweet that was later deleted.

"COVID is good and father is evil?" wrote Conor McGregor.

Here’s Conor McGregor continuing to disrespect Khabib’s father, who died last year due to complications fighting covid. Dude stays talking about family then getting his ass beat. pic.twitter.com/OjncBBDSRm — ernie (@es3_09) July 27, 2021

Is Conor McGregor finished as an elite fighter?

While some analysts and fighters claim Conor McGregor will never completely heal from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264, the man himself is keeping his confidence high. In fact, McGregor is thinking about conquering the lightweight throne once again after returning from injury.

In another deleted tweet, which was possibly aimed at lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, McGregor stated, "have that belt spit-shined for me." McGregor recently shared pictures of himself training with a heavily bandaged left leg.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think Conor McGregor isn't done fighting at the elite level yet. In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan claimed McGregor isn't old and definitely has the hunger and drive to make a successful comeback.

"I did not enjoy the way people, who are not MMA experts, were talking about the conclusion of that fight. And they were saying that Conor is old and Conor is done; he doesn't have the anger anymore or the drive to become a champion. Let me tell you what happened. You got a guy who went out there, guns blazing, giving it his all with a pre-existing injury and he got beat by a better man."

