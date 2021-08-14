"DC is gonna fu****g pull you limb from limb" - Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor's tweets about Daniel Cormier

Recognizing the size difference between Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier, former UFC champion Michael Bisping has suggested that picking a fight with 'DC' might not be in the best interest of the Irishman.

If the two superstars were to fight, Cormier would pull McGregor 'limb from limb' and punish him easily, even with 'one eye,' said Bisping.

Speaking to comedian Luis J. Gomez in a video uploaded to his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' weighed in on the recent controversy that McGregor sparked from his tweets about Cormier. Bisping said:

"I'm just gonna say this: be careful what you wish for, careful who you're picking fights with. I'm not disrespecting Conor McGregor, but I don't care what kind of McGregor it is, whether it is the double champ Conor McGregor... DC (Daniel Cormier) is gonna fu****g pull you limb from limb. He can do it one-handed, he can do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes, he can do it after (drinking) 25 Modelos. That ain't a fight. That is murder. That is assault. Somebody call the cops."

Watch Bisping talk about the McGregor and Cormier controversy in the video below (from 38:45):

This Wednesday, McGregor posted a series of tweets where he called Cormier a "fat mess." Bisping noted that McGregor's verbal assault on Cormier isn't reasonable because 'DC' was never known for having a ripped physique.

Conor McGregor has landed himself in hot water following UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Immediately after succumbing to his second straight defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the 33-year-old Irish star made some distasteful remarks against his opponent's wife, Jolie Poirier.

Mocking his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor posted a controversial tweet about the Dagestani's father. His recent comments regarding Daniel Cormier have also invited criticism from fans and fighters alike.

'The Notorious' is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264. He is on a six-month medical suspension that will keep him out of action until January 2021.

