"Honestly it’s like Biggie vs. Tupac" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele calls for a "dance off or rap battle" between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

With Ryan Garcia's current suspension, his potential rematch with Devin Haney cannot take place for at least another year. However, Nina-Marie Daniele suggests a way the two can rematch outside of boxing.

Responding to a recent tweet from Haney in which 'The Dream' claimed he would take two years off before rematching Garcia, 'King Ry' said he "forgave" his recent opponent on Instagram before agreeing to another fight. To end his post, the 25-year-old confusingly stated that "love wins" but did not state what he was forgiving Haney for.

Both Haney and Garcia agreed that a rematch of their April 20 fight would be the "biggest fight in boxing."

Following the announcement of his one-year suspension, Garcia insisted that he was done with boxing and wanted to pursue a career in the UFC. However, as an employee of the UFC, Daniele had other ideas for the boxing star.

The UFC influencer suggested that the two rivals have a "dance-off or rap battle" to settle their score with Garcia currently sidelined.

Daniele wrote:

"Since you can't fight for a year, let's get a dance-off or rap battle against Haney!"

Fans shared mixed emotions about the suggestion as one user claimed that a rap battle between the two boxers would remind him of a face-off between two iconic rappers.

The user commented:

"Honestly it's like Biggie vs. Tupac"

Others commented:

"[You're] sick in the head"

"God. No. Please."

"Phenomenal idea"

