"Let's get YOU outta here" - Dana White responds after fan calls Nina-Marie Daniele "cringe asf"

Dana White shut down a fan who criticized content creator Nina-Marie Daniele.

Over the years, White has been vocal about disliking the media for various reasons. However, he's recently been collaborating with content creator Daniele, who has generated millions of views on social media for her creative ways of promoting the UFC.

Daniele has earned the respect of many by revolutionizing the MMA content landscape. With that said, some fans have criticized her, including one person saying this on her recent Instagram post about Power Slap:

"cringe asf get her out the ufc"

White responded by defending her:

"she's better then 100% of the media. Let's get YOU outta here."

Instagram comments

Watch the previously mentioned Power Slap content video below:

Dana White announces three massive fights during UFC 300 post-fight press conference

Earlier this week, Dana White claimed rumors of several fights being announced were "internet bullsh*t." Yet, things must have now came together, as the UFC CEO had three special announcements while talking to the media following UFC 300.

The promotion will travel to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 302, which goes down on June 1. In the main event, Islam Makhachev returns for the first time since Oct 2023 to defend his lightweight throne against Dustin Poirier.

Poirier earned the title shot with a highlight-reel knockout win against Benoit Saint-Denis in the UFC 299 co-main event on March 9.

As for the co-main event, Sean Strickland looks to get back on track after getting dethroned of the middleweight title by Dricus du Plessis. To do so, the former middleweight champion must emerge victorious in a non-title five-round fight against Paulo Costa, who lost against Robert Whittaker last time out.

Finally, the UFC CEO officially announced Conor McGregor's first fight since suffering a severe leg injury against Poirier in July 2021. 'The Notorious' will face Michael Chandler during International Fight Week on June 29 in the UFC 303 main event.

Watch Dana White announce three significant matchups during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Is Nina-Marie Daniele over-hated? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion