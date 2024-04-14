"How long has this edit been on standby?" - Fans react as Michael Chandler releases clip after Conor McGregor fight is made official

Michael Chandler's welterweight bout with Conor McGregor has finally been formalized with an official date, prompting Chandler to take to Instagram with a montage of all the comments he's received over the past or so regarding the futility of his long wait for the bout. Many believed the fight would never happen.

For his stubborn belief that it would, Chandler was ruthlessly mocked by fans and fighters alike. Now, however, he appears to have had the last laugh. But he is mistaken if he assumed fans wouldn't aim further mockery in his direction, as many have now taunted him over the montage.

One fan mocked him for how long he has likely kept the montage in anticipation of the bout announcement.

"How long has this edit been on standby"

Another fan claimed that he didn't believe the fight would take place, regardless of Dana White's announcement.

"Still don't believe it, and yes I know Dana announced it"

Other comments echoed this sentiment, one of which referenced the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson debacle, as the pair had been scheduled to fight multiple times but never did.

"Tony was scheduled to fight Khabib times. Remember that."

Others merely predicted a McGregor stoppage.

"YOUR GONNA GET SLEPT BUT POP OFF"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor edit

The fight has been on Chandler's radar for some time now, as he previously called out the Irishman on his UFC 274 post-fight interview. The pair even filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' as opposing coaches last year. But the long wait appears to be over now, with both men scheduled for a UFC 303 showdown on June 29.

Michael Chandler hasn't fought in nearly two years

Not since Nov. 12, 2022, has Michael Chandler stepped foot inside the octagon. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion previously faced Dustin Poirier in a grudge match. Despite a gutsy, albeit unethical, performance, 'Iron' came up short and was submitted for the first time in his career.

Afterward, he was gifted his long-awaited bout with Conor McGregor, but he was not given an official date due to the Irishman's recovery from a career-threatening leg break. During the nearly two-year wait, Chandler refused to entertain any other matchup. Now, he finally has a date.

