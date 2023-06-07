Team Conor McGregor or Team Michael Chandler: Who's currently winning TUF 31?

Team Conor McGregor and Team Michael Chandler went head to head once again in the second episode of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31, and Chandler's team of UFC veterans is in the lead with a 2-0 record over McGregor's team of prospects.

On the second episode of TUF 31, a bantamweight matchup between Mando Gutierrez (team McGregor) and Cody Gibson (team Chandler) was moved up to replace the Timur Valiev vs. Trevor Wells fight. Wells was declared medically unfit to compete after suffering from a cold sore on his face.

The fight between Gutierrez and Gibson was short-lived. Both bantamweights started strong without touching gloves, with Gibson throwing a front kick immediately. The two fighters traded blows, but Mando Gutierrez was knocked to the ground when Cody Gibson responded to a hard right hand with a brutal flying knee.

Gibson followed up with some brutal shots to the head until the referee stopped the contest. Team Michael Chandler secured its second victory via first-round TKO. In the first episode, Conor McGregor saw his team member Nate Jennerman similarly lose to Roosevelt Roberts.

What did Dana White say about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

Dana White recently opened up about the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and gave an uninspiring update on the bout.

'The Notorious' has not entered the octagon since suffering a leg fracture against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021. Being sidelined by injury for almost two years, McGregor returned to the UFC earlier this year to coach TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler.

During his recovery, Conor McGregor exited the USADA testing pool, meaning he could not be allowed to compete until re-entering and being in the pool for six months. While Dana White has previously suggested that the fight could take place towards the end of this year, McGregor is still absent from the USADA testing pool in 2023.

In a recent UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference, White revealed that he wasn't concerned about the Irishman's return and gave no guarantee that the fight would happen towards the end of this year. When asked if the bout could be canceled, he stated:

"You can’t think like that. That’s the business we’re in. Anything is possible in this business... Conor called me a couple days ago and loved the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter... These guys got s***-loads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys back in and get them fired up to get in and fight.”

