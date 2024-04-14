BREAKING: Conor McGregor's return FINALLY announced, Islam Makhachev to fight at UFC 302 next

Dana White finally announced the UFC return of Conor McGregor.

In the post-fight press conference of UFC 300, the CEO declared that the Irishman will make his comeback during International Fight Week at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024. He will fight his long-anticipated opponent, Michael Chandler, upon his return.

Chandler was spotted during the UFC 300 broadcast gesturing the number "303" with his fingers on camera. He and McGregor had been going back and forth for more than a year now to the point where fans had lost hope about ever seeing 'The Notorious' back in the octagon.

UFC 303 will also take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be a five-round affair at 170 pounds. McGregor's last welterweight bout was also the last time he emerged victorious inside the octagon. He knocked out Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within 40 seconds with memorable shoulder strikes that went viral on the internet.

McGregor went on to lose his next two outings - both against Dustin Poirier - and ended up breaking his leg in the second fight, their third overall. That was in July 2021. He spent the next many months recovering from the injury and appeared against Michael Chandler as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

Islam Makhachev's next fight: Dagestani to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 301

White also announced the next fight of reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makahchev.

The Dagestani will lock horns with Dustin Poirier on June 1 in the main event of UFC 302 to defend his lightweight belt. The pay-per-view event, which will take place in Newark, New Jersey, will feature Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

Makhachev was offered to fight at Saturday's mega-successful pay-per-view event, UFC 300, but had to turn it down because of Ramadan. Strickland and Costa, meanwhile, had a little skirmish on X about their fight in which the former middleweight champion hinted at not being happy with the initially offered money.

