Watch: Conor McGregor posts compilation of his 'tasty' shoulder strikes from fights against Dustin Poirier and Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor has never shied away from practicing offbeat moves to find his way to victory. He recently took to social media to share a compilation of clips from his fights against Dustin Poirier and Donald Cerrone to display the diversity of his striking abilities.

His tendency to use his shoulder to hurt his opponents is something that has often worked well for him. In a subsequent post on Twitter, he picked his favorite moves from his compilation of shoulder strikes:

"These are all tasty but there is something real tasty about the last two. The second last one the placement of the shoulder bone right under the nose bone to push it up into the skull hahaha then the last one playing ping pong with the head and the back fence. Art."

When Donald Cerrone was enthralled by Conor McGregor's shoulder strikes

Having fought over 50 times over the course of his storied career in MMA, Donald Cerrone has seen almost everything. There is very little that could fazes the battle-hardened veteran but Conor McGregor managed to.

Donald Cerrone admitted he was caught off-guard by the Irishman's shoulder strikes in the wake of his devastating TKO. While in conversation with Joe Rogan in the octagon, Cerrone acknowledged the speed with which McGregor knocked him down:

“100 percent, I’d never seen anything like that. They threw me way off-guard, he busted my nose, it started bleeding, then he stepped back and head-kicked me. I was like, ‘Oh man, this is happening this fast? I got my a** whipped early," said Donald Cerrone.

Also Read

The UFC 246 fight against Donald Cerrone marked Conor McGregor's return to the octagon following a long layoff after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, the success was not to last as McGregor suffered two losses to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman tumbled out of active competition after suffering a severe injury at UFC 264.

Edited by Jack Cunningham