Where does Dustin Poirier train out of?

Dustin Poirier trains at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Coconut Creek, South Florida. Although 'The Diamond' continues to live in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, he conducts his fight camps at the famous ATT gym in Florida.

ATT has been home to several UFC stalwarts such as Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Edson Barboza and Glover Texeira over the years.

Dustin Poirier is also training at ATT for his much-anticipated trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. According to reports, 'The Notorious' was even refused an opportunity to train at ATT, since the gym had expected the rubber match to take place at some point.

Dustin Poirier's move to Florida

Dustin Poirier initially used to train at Gladiators Academy under retired MMA fighter Tim Credeur. He also received a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Credeur. However, the Lousiana lad moved to ATT in Florida after suffering a fourth-round submission loss against Chan Sung Jung at UFC on FUEL TV 3 in 2012.

While Poirier held his old gym in high regard, the loss against 'The Korean Zombie' prompted him to make some essential changes to his training. In an interview dating back to 2014, Dustin Poirier told MMA Junkie:

"That made me reevaluate some of the things I was doing, how I was training. I needed those sparring partners, is what it came down to. There’s always someone here who’s better than you in some area. Some are better than you in all areas. It’s a shark tank, and I needed that. I needed to be getting beat up every day because that’s how I learn and get better."While Dustin Poirier was expecting to find a variety of sparring partners, he certainly didn't expect to find a friend and mentor in ATT coach and former WEC featherweight champion Mike Brown.

Already in his late 30s, Mike Brown was at the waning end of his career and had taken up coaching responsibilities when Dustin Poirier joined ATT. Brown has developed a strong bond with Poirier over the years and currently serves as his head coach. Meanwhile, young fighters like Poirier served as a source of motivation for Mike Brown to hit the mats every day at ATT.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Jack Cunningham