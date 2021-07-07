Dustin Poirier's head coach Mike Brown believes UFC 264 will be the highest-selling PPV event in UFC history

Former UFC fighter turned American Top Team head coach Mike Brown has been helping Dustin Poirier train for his upcoming trilogy fight with the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

In a recent interview with BT Sport's Nick Peet, Brown revealed that he believes fan anticipation for the rubber match is so high that the event will become the highest-selling UFC pay-per-view event of all time. He stated:

"Every fight in front of you is the biggest fight of your life. They're all super dangerous, they all go on your permanent record. This is just going to have more viewers probably than any fight we've ever seen. I believe it'll be the biggest pay-per-view ever sold."

Mike Brown on why Dustin Poirier is the greatest lightweight in the UFC

Whist Charles Olivera is currently the UFC's lightweight champion, there is a strong argument to be made that Dustin Poirier is the top 155lber in the UFC.

'The Diamond' was offered the chance to fight for the vacant title but declined in favor of taking a money fight against McGregor.

Brown is adamant that, regardless of who is currently champion, Dustin Poirier is the number one fighter in the division. He had the following to say on the matter:

"I think he's the number one guy. I think he's in his absolute physical prime. Mental prime. This is as good as he's ever been. There's always room to grow. But he's a monster, man. His belief, his experience. He's been in there in so many big fights, main events, title fights, world champions, many times over. He takes all this knowlege that he's aquired and then he pairs it with his physical gifts."

Dustin Poirier is in an ideal place to prove his head coach right. Should 'The Diamond' beat McGregor again, he is all but guaranteed a title shot against Olivera. Poirier has previously fought for the title, but was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Before Dustin Poirier can even start thinking about the belt, he must overcome Conor McGregor, who will undoubtedly throw everything he has at the Louisiana native.

