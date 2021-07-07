5 unorthodox but effective strikes Conor McGregor may use in trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Such is the stardom of Conor McGregor that the Irishman has effectively transcended the sport of MMA. 'The Notorious' is an internationally famous sports celebrity. His fame is in part due to his ability to promote and sell a fight. McGregor will trash talk his opponents with a level of wordplay never seen in the UFC.

However, more often than not, Conor McGregor is able to back up his word with some incredible performances within the octagon. The Irishman has out-struck some of the UFC's all-time greats, including the likes of Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor is now only days away from his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, and the MMA community is awash with predictions and theories of how it will play out. Considering both men have a win apiece, it is incredibly hard to pick a winner. But one thing is for sure, McGregor will go out there and put it all on the line.

In the following list, we will go over five unorthodox but effective techniques we might well see Conor McGregor utilize against Poirier in this much-anticipated rubber match.

#5 The bolo-punch/looping-uppercut

The bolo punch, aka the looping uppercut, is a strike that McGregor was incredibly fond of early in his UFC career. He can be seen utilizing it repeatedly against Marcus Brimage to great effect.

The strike often comes from peculiar angles, knocking the opponent's head back, which allows for instant follow-up punches with the opponent's defense momentarily broken.

This could be a great tool to utilize against Poirier, who had great success countering McGregor's more linear strikes. If the Irishman can disrupt Poirier's counter-striking game, he could place 'The Diamond' in serious trouble.

