Colby Covington leaks footage of Dustin Poirier knocking down an amateur fighter in a sparring session

Colby Covington has finally posted a clip of Dustin Poirier knocking down an amateur fighter in a sparring session. A few weeks ago, Covington stated in an interview that his former teammate Poirier isn't a good guy and 'Chaos' himself had proof of it in video form.

Taking to Twitter, Covington finally revealed a video of Dustin Poirier dropping his sparring partner in training. The clip shows 'The Diamond' wearing protective headgear during training, while his sparring partner did not have any.

Dustin Poirier is not only seen dropping the amateur fighter, but the former interim UFC lightweight champion also yells "And new" in the face of his training partner. Covington pointed out on Twitter that the guy with no credentials was supposed to be "Khabib," as Poirier was apparently preparing to face 'The Eagle' at the time.

Watch the footage posted by Colby Covington below:

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

Covington and Poirier used to be training partners at American Top Team before 'Chaos' had a fallout with the rest of the gym. Covington's rivalry with fellow welterweight fighter and former best friend Jorge Masvidal led to 'Chaos' switching gyms.

Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a highly awaited trilogy fight at UFC 264

At the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a highly awaited trilogy between the pair. The duo are currently tied at 1-1, with McGregor having won the first fight at featherweight seven years ago.

The second bout went in favor of Dustin Poirier, who got the job done via TKO at UFC 257. A second victory over McGregor would be massive for 'The Diamond' and would see him edge one step closer to the title.

A fight against newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira could be in the making for Dustin Poirier after UFC 264. However, it remains to be seen what changes and adjustments Conor McGregor has made in the lead-up to UFC 264.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh