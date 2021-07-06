5 reasons why Conor McGregor is the biggest reason behind the UFC going mainstream

Conor McGregor might be at a crossroads regarding his career, having secured only one victory since 2017. However, McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar to have graced the octagon and the Irishman has changed the fight game for good.

Conor McGregor made his professional debut in 2008 at lightweight, scoring a second-round TKO over Gary Morris. While McGregor briefly contemplated a career change after his next few bouts, his mother introduced him to his coach, John Kavanagh, reinvigorating Conor's interest in MMA.

Between 2011-12, Conor McGregor went on an eight-fight winning streak during which he won both the CWFC featherweight and lightweight championships. Already a renowned figure in the Irish MMA scene, 'The Notorious' was offered a UFC contract by Dana White when he visited Ireland in February 2013.

After scoring a first-round TKO victory over Marcus Brimage in his UFC debut, Conor McGregor has become synonymous with barnburners and highlight-reel knockouts. While the Irishman may be lambasted for his arrogant and luxurious lifestyle, it has also earned him a huge following. In more ways than one, Conor McGregor has had a pivotal role in the UFC scaling the heights that it has.

With days to go until his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, let's look at five reasons Conor McGregor is the biggest reason behind the UFC going mainstream:

#5 Conor McGregor started the champ-champ trend

While there could possibly have been several multi-division champs in the UFC, Conor McGregor was the trendsetter.

Conor McGregor earned the UFC featherweight strap after famously shutting the lights on Jose Aldo with a single punch at UFC 194. Less than a year later, McGregor moved up to lightweight in a bid to become the first two-division champion in UFC history. Conor McGregor was crowned the new UFC lightweight champion after a dominant second-round finish over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Although several fighters have followed in his footsteps, Conor McGregor remains the first fighter to have achieved it. While he was already a fan favorite, Conor McGregor almost gained a cult following after becoming a simultaneous two-division UFC champion.

