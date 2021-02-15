Conor McGregor career earnings: How much money has the Irishman made totally in his fighting career?

Conor McGregor is one of the richest combat sports personalities of all time. McGregor’s fights have garnered millions of pay-per-view buys, drawing many more fans to the sports and organizations he’s competed in over the years.

The Irish sports-entertainment megastar is best known for competing in the sport of MMA for the UFC organization. The UFC is where McGregor broke through as a global superstar and continues to thrive presently too.

Today, we examine McGregor’s career earnings from his fighting career. Kindly note that the following list only focuses on the disclosed pay that McGregor has earned from his MMA and professional boxing career. Additional perks and other undisclosed payments aren’t included in the list.

Furthermore, the list doesn’t include McGregor’s earnings in other MMA organizations before he joined the UFC. Now, without further ado, let’s examine this multi-talented sports-entertainment phenom's combat sports career earnings.

Conor McGregor’s UFC career earnings:

1. UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi (April 6th, 2013) – Conor McGregor vs. Marcus Brimage. Conor McGregor earned $76,000 ($8,000 show money, $8,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus).

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen (August 17th, 2013) – Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. Conor McGregor earned $24,000 ($12,000 show money, $12,000 win bonus).

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandao (July 19th, 2014) – Conor McGregor vs. Diego Brandao. Conor McGregor earned $82,000 ($16,000 show money, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus).

4. UFC 178 (September 27th, 2014) – Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor earned $200,000 ($75,000 show money, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus).

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Siver (January 18th, 2015) – Conor McGregor vs. Dennis Siver. Conor McGregor earned $220,000 ($85,000 show money, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus).

6. UFC 189 (July 11th, 2015) – Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes. Conor McGregor earned $580,000 ($500,000 show money, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship).

7. UFC 194 (December 12th, 2015) – Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo. Conor McGregor earned $590,000 ($500,000 show money, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship).

8. UFC 196 (March 5th, 2016) – Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor earned $1,090,000 ($1,000,000 show money, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship).

9. UFC 202 (August 20th, 2016) – Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2. Conor McGregor earned $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 show money, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship).

10. UFC 205 (November 12th, 2016) – Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez. Conor McGregor earned $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 show money, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship).

11. UFC 229 (October 6th, 2018) – Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor earned $2,980,000 ($3,000,000 show money, $30,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 fine for the post-fight brawl).

12. UFC 246 (January 18th, 2020) – Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone. McGregor earned $3,060,000 ($3,000,000 show money, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay).

13. UFC 257 (January 24th, 2021) – Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2. McGregor earned $5,020,000 ($5,000,000 show money, $20,000 fight week incentive pay).

Conor McGregor’s Total UFC Career Earnings: $20,102,000

Conor McGregor’s Boxing Career Earnings:

1. The Money Fight: Mayweather vs. McGregor (August 26th, 2017) – Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Conor McGregor earned $30,000,000.

Conor McGregor’s Total Boxing Career Earnings: $30,000,000

Conor McGregor’s Total Fighting Career Earnings: $50,102,000

Presently, the vast majority of combat sports fans and experts believe that McGregor is likely to continue competing as a professional combat sportsperson, at least for the next few years.

Needless to say, McGregor’s total career earnings from his combat sports career will increase with each fight – be it in the sport of MMA, professional boxing, or any other combat sport The Notorious One chooses to compete in.