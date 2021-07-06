Watch: When Conor McGregor silenced Khabib Nurmagomedov with spectacular KO of Jose Aldo at UFC 194

On December 12, 2015, Conor McGregor became the first man to knock out UFC champion Jose Aldo. The Irishman became the 145-pound king of the UFC. 'The Notorious' achieved this magnificent feat in just 13 seconds of the first round.

The whole crowd cheered in elation when they saw McGregor drop Aldo to the ground. The knockout even impressed future lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was in attendance for UFC 194.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction to Conor McGregor's knockout below:

What made the knockout even more impressive was that the Irishman had predicted it while preparing for the fight backstage.

Conor McGregor and 'The Eagle,' who were on friendly terms early in their careers, turned into bitter rivals when the Irishman moved to the 155-pound division to challenge Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title.

The rivalry brewed on for quite some time before the two fighters eventually faced off at UFC 229. The Dagestani fighter proved too much for 'Mystic Mac' as Nurmagomedov used his superior grappling skills to submit 'The Notorious' in the fourth round of the fight.

'The Eagle' then jumped out of the cage to attack Conor McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis, leading to an all-out brawl between the two sides.

'The Notorious' has been calling for a rematch ever since, but 'The Eagle' announced his retirement from MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Conor McGregor posts a hilarious audio clip calling Dustin Poirier a "peahead"

Conor McGregor recently posted an audio clip on Twitter where he insulted Dustin Poirier, calling him a "peahead" and a "silly hillbilly."

Although the two fighters were on good terms during their second encounter at UFC 257, things turned sour when 'The Diamond' accused McGregor of not paying the $500,000 charity donation 'The Notorious' had promised.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

Things got so bad that the trilogy fight was on the verge of being canceled. But now, the two fighters will settle things at UFC 264 on July 10.

