How does Conor McGregor's net worth compare with Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Conor McGregor's net worth has shot up to $300 million as per reports. It was previously estimated to be $181 million in 2020. However, it is less than football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's estimated net worth of $500 million dollars.

But Conor McGregor has pushed himself to the top of the list of Forbes' Top 10 highest paid athletes in the world ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the magazine's updated rankings, McGregor leads the list of athletes whose careers have been financially unphased by the pandemic.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has dropped to third place from number 2, where he was placed last year in a close contest with Roger Federer.

According to Forbes, Conor McGregor collected a total of $180 million over the last 12 months which is $60 million more than what Cristiano Ronaldo brought home. Another soccer legend, Lionel Messi, was the highest-earning football player and occupied the second position with $130 million.

Conor McGregor made $158 million from his ventures outside of the Octagon over the last twelve months. He became only the third athlete, after Roger Federer and Tiger Woods, to earn more than $70 million off the field in a single year while still actively competing.

According to reports, most of the earnings come from the recent sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million.

Conor McGregor wants to buy a football team

Conor McGregor recently revealed his plans to put his money beyond the booze by investing in a football franchise. 'The Notorious One' even floated the idea of purchasing Manchester United amidst ongoing protests against its current owners, the Glazer family. McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?"

Although McGregor's assets might not suffice to acquire Manchester United, the Irishman has also identified prospects outside of Old Trafford. Answering a Q&A session on Twitter Conor McGregor wrote:

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."

