10 best Conor McGregor quotes

Conor McGregor is the greatest trash talker of his generation.

Conor McGregor is the absolute best at getting into his opponent's head by trash talking and sadistically manoeuvring his adversary's actions in a manner that he dictates. It's part of the reason why he is so successful and remains one of the biggest draws in UFC history.

With the upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather on the cards, McGregor showed off his incredible mic skills yet again while the duo was on tour to promote the big money fight, and seeing by the sheer mass of fans that greeted The Notorious one at these events, it's safe to say that the majority is rooting for an Irish fiesta at the end of this high stakes bout.

Over his relatively short stint in UFC, McGregor has served up memories that will last forever with most of his best moments coming with a microphone in his hand. Most times, the psychological warfare translates into the octagon and gives the Dublin native a massive edge. But out of the many times that McGregor has managed to play his opponents verbally, these ones take the cake:

#10 Urijah Faber is a "50-year-old skateboarder"

Bashing a fellow featherweight legend, Conor took on Faber verbally in an epic encounter:

“I kept telling him to dress his age, I said you dress like a 50-year-old skateboarder. He was saying in California we work so we don’t have to wear suits. I work so I can do the opposite.”

#9 Winning a brown belt without even grappling

Following UFC 178, Conor was presented with a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu without the fight ever going to a grapple:

"I didn’t even grapple to get a brown belt! I must be the best brown belt on Earth!"

#8 Loving Jose Aldo like his own "pet"?

McGregor definitely took home the prize with this blatant sarcasm directed towards Jose Aldo:

“At the end of it, he was the turtle. When you fought Chad, he rearranged your face. You haven’t looked right since. After that five round Mendes fight, which arguably could have went to him, you look like you’ve had a stroke.

The left side of your face is drooping. I’m worried about you, honestly, I’m worried. I love you, I love you like my bitch. I just wanna make sure you’re okay. Get yourself medically tested because your face is drooping to the left.”

#7 Boston is introduced to "The Notorious"

Before his first fight in the US, Conor had this to say:

"There are two things I really like to do and that’s whoop ass and look good. I’m doing one of them right now and on Saturday night, I’m doing the other."

#6 Getting a little too personal?

Getting personal is no problem for this feisty Irishman as can be seen from this epic quote directed towards the Dos Anjos/Cerrone feud:

“Because I change your bum life. I can make you rich. I can change your bum life. You fight me, it’s a celebration. When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration, you ring back home, you ring, ‘Baby, we done it. We’re rich. Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby.’

#5 Social media awareness on the horizon

Not even Facebook could escape the ire of the Irish as can be seen from this quote aimed at Cole Miller from 2013:

"Eighteen fights in the UFC, or 17, I don’t even know, and the motherf***r couldn’t even get off Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg rang and tried to get that man off Facebook. Nobody cares about him."

#4 Bringing the fight...and the war!

Conor somehow always has the crowd support and it was apparent when he fought in his native Dublin on this occasion:

"If one of us goes to war, we all go to war!"

Simple, yet effective.

#3 A quote to be remembered for a lifetime

This one just proves what a smart man McGregor is. He isn't just a smash mouth talker, but a sensible one too. This quote from UFC 178 proves just how intelligent "The Notorious" actually can be:

"I am cocky in prediction. I am confident in preparation, but I am always humble in victory or defeat."

#2 Chad Mendes' forehead will never be the same again

In epic Conor fashion, Chad Mendes was shut up with absolute ease:

Mendes: "Conor is a big talker. Conor brought so much attention to this division, so much attention to the UFC. He talked his way all the way up to the top. When I look at Conor I see dollar signs in my bank account. You know, Conor I match up horrible for this guy. Conor, do you know what wrestling is?"

McGregor: "I can rest my b***s on your forehead."

#1 The ultimate battle cry

With MMA taking off in Ireland, this roar of support by the Irish hero to his people will go down in the history books for all the right reasons:

"We’re not just here to take part; we’re here to take over."