Din Thomas explains why Conor McGregor is "way worse for combat sports" than Jake Paul

Din Thomas believes Conor McGregor is doing more damage to the world of combat sports than Jake Paul. The fighter-turned-analyst is of the opinion that Paul is having a significant impact on the fight game.

According to Thomas, McGregor's contribution to combat sports is immense from a broad perspective. However, in the current situation, he believes it's Paul who has been more influential.

"From the grand scheme of it all, what Conor did was better. He has been better. But currently, what's going on right now, Conor is way worse for combat sports than Jake Paul. If you ask me, it's not even close. Conor is way worse. Jake Paul isn't bad for combat sports. He just hasn't accomplished anything yet. He is not bad for it," said Thomas.

Jake Paul has recently shed light on issues that need to be talked about in the world of combat sports. The 24-year-old may not have the ability to produce highlight-reel knockouts quite like Conor McGregor. However, he has used his platform to the best of his abilities and raised awareness about fighter pay in the UFC and in female boxing, Thomas suggested.

"I think he (Jake Paul) has done his part to help a lot of fighters out in different ways and he has done it without having the responsibility of having those Conor McGregor moments inside the cage or a ring because he wasn't good enough to do that."

Catch Din Thomas' comments on MMA on SiriusXM below:

MMA on SiriusXM @MMAonSiriusXM



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ 🥊"Currently, what's going on right now, Conor is way worse for combat sports than Jake Paul. Jake Paul is not bad for combat sports I don't think." -- @DinThomas tells @RJcliffordMMA why "Mystic Mac" is currently worse for the fight game than "The Problem Child" is🔊⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ 🥊"Currently, what's going on right now, Conor is way worse for combat sports than Jake Paul. Jake Paul is not bad for combat sports I don't think." -- @DinThomas tells @RJcliffordMMA why "Mystic Mac" is currently worse for the fight game than "The Problem Child" is🔊



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/kYCk8e1ytC

Conor McGregor has recently landed in hot water

Conor McGregor experienced a steep downfall following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. In the build-up to his trilogy fight with 'The Diamond', he unleashed verbal jabs at Poirier that many considered to be below the belt.

After losing to Poirier for the second time at UFC 264, McGregor also made insulting remarks against the Louisianan's wife, Jolie. His remarks drew flak from both fans and fighters.

The former two-division UFC champ went on a tweet-and-delete spree as well. His antics came out during social media exchanges with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Also Read

Most recently, the Irishman had a scuffle with rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard