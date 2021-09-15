Conor McGregor addresses altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

Conor McGregor has addressed his altercation with American musician Machine Gun Kelly. Upon being asked about his altercation with MGK that took place at the MTV Video Music Awards, McGregor suggested that there was “no beef” between them.

The Irishman was reportedly shoved by MGK’s security personnel at the MTV VMA red carpet ceremony. He responded by sounding off and throwing a drink at Kelly.

On that note, Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple, caught up with Conor McGregor outside his NYC hotel and asked the UFC star about the incident. McGregor responded by stating:

“I’ll tell you what happened. I’ll tell you what it is. I’m free here in New York City, you know what I mean? I’m back in New York. I got to go to the Barclays Center. I got to present an award. I’m just going to have a good time, you know what I mean? And that’s it. All love…It’s all good, man. Come to the next fight. Come watch me perform any time. I’ll perform; no problem. Everyone’s more than welcome to come to my fights, to the shows.”

“No beef. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know him. Who is he? Telling me he’s been at the fights. Megan (Fox) has been at the fights years. Megan has been at the fights years. I know Megan. I don’t know the guy. There’s no problem. Come to the fights. No problem, man.”

Furthermore, Conor McGregor also indicated that he's well on the road to recovery but isn't going to rush his comeback.

Conor McGregor is likely to return to the octagon in 2022

Justin Bieber (left); Conor McGregor (right) at the MTV VMAs

While there are several rumours, we don't know the exact cause of the altercation between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly. Some believe that McGregor asked MGK for a picture but was turned down by him and then shoved by his security personnel.

Conor McGregor’s spokesperson issued a statement on McGregor’s “incident” with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs.



(via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/PMiKc12MH3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 13, 2021

Alternatively, as reported by Extra, the altercation between McGregor and MGK was allegedly due to the 2-division UFC champion's DMs to MGK’s girlfriend, Hollywood superstar and MMA fan Megan Fox.

Also Read

Conor McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury he sustained in his most recent UFC fight and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam