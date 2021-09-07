Conor McGregor's injury update: How's the UFC star recovering from his injury?

Conor McGregor has been working towards his rehabilitation extensively. The Irishman was seen working out in the gym right after his surgery in July. 'The Notorious' suffered the unfortunate injury at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

After eventually making his way up from basics like walking and biking, Conor McGregor was recently seen doing weighted squats. His rate of recovery has been rapid and has acted as an inspiration for the MMA world.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also praised Conor McGregor. 'Bones' commented on the Irishman's Instagram post, saying:

"Man, I tell you this recovery is so inspiring, what an attitude."

Jon Jones commented on the post where Conor McGregor was seen lifting heavy weights.

A return date for Conor McGregor has not been confirmed. However, the Irishman will not return before 2022. MMA journalist Al Dawson reported that McGregor was put on a medical suspension until January 7, 2022.

JUST IN: Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 7, 2022, unless he receives orthopedic clearance of his fractured left leg.



Minimum suspension for six weeks, and no contact (sparring) until early to mid August, as per the combat sports regulator MMA. — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) July 13, 2021

Conor McGregor has been involved in social media brawls with fellow UFC fighters

Conor McGregor, while focusing on his recovery, has also managed to stay in the limelight. Recognized as one of the most outspoken personalities on the UFC roster, the former double-champ got into several feuds on social media. These included back-and-forths with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much," wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter, presumably directed at Nate Diaz.

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

'The Notorious' also recently posted an image poking fun at the former undefeated lightweight champion. McGregor demeaned the Russian combat sambo specialist for his controversial remarks on UFC ring girls.

