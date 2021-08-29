Watch: Conor McGregor walks for the first time since suffering a horrific leg break at UFC 264

Conor McGregor is well-known not just for his charisma, but also for his toughness. McGregor recently managed to cut a promo despite having suffered a horrific leg break moments earlier.

The leg break in question is Conor McGregor’s fight-ending injury at UFC 264 on July 10. McGregor stepped awkwardly on his left leg during a striking exchange with his opponent Dustin Poirier. The step ended up twisting McGregor’s left leg and causing a severe lower leg injury.

While Conor McGregor later revealed that he’d entered the fight with a few pre-existing stress fractures on his leg, the exact reason behind the shocking leg break at UFC 264 remains unclear.

McGregor had surgery on the leg and has been undergoing serious physical rehabilitation ever since.

Conor McGregor tweeted an update after having successful surgery on his injured leg.



According to his manager, McGregor suffered a fractured tibia and fibula at #UFC264 (via @TheNotoriousMMA, @AudieAttar) pic.twitter.com/MvKSII26EX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor has now taken to his official Instagram account and posted a video of himself walking without crutches for the very first time since the injury.

McGregor attached the following statement to the Instagram post:

“Today is a momentous day!!! I walked for the first time since surgery. Bearing 50% of my big body weight! I also done it in the brand new “Irish Green” Virgil Louis Abloh’s! #youknowit @themaclife_style. A long way to go yet but a massive personal boost for me today! Thank you all for the continued support everyone. God bless, happy Saturday. @eliteorthosport @hmillipt @louisvuitton @lvmh @virgilabloh @psg @sergioramos @jacobandco @theblackforgeinn”

Conor McGregor’s rivalry with Dustin Poirier is far from over

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headed into their UFC 264 trilogy fight with one victory apiece in their feud.

Their lightweight clash in July ended with McGregor suffering a serious leg injury, resulting in Poirier winning via a TKO (doctor’s stoppage). McGregor later took to Twitter and stated:

“Dustin, you can celebrate the illegitimate win all you want, but you’ve done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all. And, you know, onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off. We build ourselves back, and we come back better than ever. Let’s go, team!”

Conor McGregor has promised to come back and exact revenge upon Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

