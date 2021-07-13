"It's a genius at work" - Chael Sonnen lauds Conor McGregor's business acumen amidst a catastrophic injury

While Conor McGregor's antics after losing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 might not have gone down well with many, former UFC star Chael Sonnen was impressed by it all.

As Poirier was giving his post-fight interview and celebrating his win, Conor McGregor was sitting on the cage with a broken leg. He continued trash-talking Poirier the entire time and repeatedly said that this wasn't over. Chael Sonnen talked about it in a video uploaded to his YouTube account. He said:

"To watch Conor do this, I gotta give him so much credit. It was a genius at work. It's a disciplined man at work, making sure that he has a job to come back to tomorrow."

Sonnen also complimented Conor McGregor on his ability not to go into shock after the horrible injury. 'The American Gangster' remarked that the Dublin native was smart about the business side of MMA. Sonnen said:

"Conor not only didn't go into shock or, if he did, hid it better than anybody else, he's also got a visual known as the foot and which he's forced to look at, and he still cut a promo. He still had the wits about him to stay in business."

Watch the full video here:

Former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey also commended the Irishman's business acumen in a time of distress.

Thank you for the message Ronda!

I appreciate it greatly ❤️ https://t.co/850LvnJFPn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Chael Sonnen reveals how the greats like Conor McGregor stay relevant

Sonnen added that to be a great fighter, you can never stop swinging or talking. Taking the example of Conor McGregor's situation, Sonnen revealed:

"If you're a fighter, never quit swinging and never quit talking. The moment one fight ends, the marketing for the next fight begins. The greats, and by great, I don't mean you got more skills than somebody else, I mean you stayed around in main events longer, and your bank account grew more. Those are the greats, will always follow that rule. Never quit swinging and never quit talking."

It was like a lesson in marketing from Conor McGregor, and he stayed true to his colors after the fight. While people might disagree with the things he said in there, they did pay attention to it all. In the end, he brought some more fans to watch the next fight, and that's the best thing he can do for the sport.

"Your wife is in my DMs"



Conor McGregor to Dustin Poirier



pic.twitter.com/iT01KfI4Cw — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 11, 2021

