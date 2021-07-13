"God is always gonna make you humble" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on why he thinks Conor McGregor lost disastrously at UFC 264

Retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts about the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The highly-anticipated main event matchup concluded horrendously after the Irishman broke his left tibia, causing the fight to end abruptly.

As unfortunate as McGregor's accident was, Khabib believes it was his comeuppance from a higher power. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Russian fighter said:

"You know, this fight shows us that there's always gonna be something superior, more powerful than we are. Sometimes when people [think], 'Oh I can do this because I'm smart, because I'm strong,' God is always gonna make you humble."

The former UFC lightweight champion also mentioned that success and riches are a gift from the divine and thus can be taken back instantly. Khabib Nurmagomedov added:

"Everything is from God. You have to be humble, you know. When you become rich, when you become strong, when you become famous, and then you think, 'This is because of myself,' God is gonna make you humble."

'The Eagle' posted a similar message referring to higher powers and the triumph of good over evil immediately after the end of UFC 264.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a devout Sunni Muslim. The undefeated fighter from Dagestan has repeatedly stated that his success was a direct result of him following the ways of Islam inside and outside of the cage.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's history with Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor engaged in one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history. In the lead-up to their UFC 229 fight, McGregor insulted Khabib's religion, country, family, and teammates.

Even before the fight between the two had been booked, 'The Notorious' Irishman made things personal when he decided to send Khabib a threat in 2018. McGregor and a bunch of his teammates decided to gatecrash a UFC 223 press event to get Khabib's attention.

The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. pic.twitter.com/vm1thw0rOV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2018

Conor McGregor hurled a steel dolly through the window of a bus carrying 'The Eagle' and several other UFC fighters. Since then, Khabib has made it known that the rivalry is more than just a fight in his eyes.

Come fight night, Khabib Nurmagomedov manhandled Conor McGregor with relative ease. He successfully defended his UFC lightweight title after making the Irishman tap out via neck crank in the fourth round.

