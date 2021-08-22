"I hope it goes to championship rounds" - Chael Sonnen wants the feud between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping to escalate

MMA legend Chael Sonnen is well-acquainted with both Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight posted on the official Chael Sonnen YouTube channel, the 44-year-old chimed in with his thoughts on the ongoing war of words between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping. Sonnen stated:

“Who’s going to decide to have the final word? And how are you going to have the final word to close this chapter and move on without looking as though you’re avoiding the fight? And moreover, at what point do you want it to end? Even if it’s a fight you don’t want to have, it’s getting headlines. I’m sitting over here talking about it.”

Furthermore, Chael Sonnen indicated that the ongoing Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping feud is garnering a considerable amount of attention, which is benefitting them. Sonnen said:

“Guys, ever seen my numbers? They’re right to the left of the screen here. They’re huge, and I’m covering it. Do you want that to go away? Is that something that you would want to go away? What would be the advantage of that? Let’s see how far this goes. Let’s see how the back and forth is. I’m not sure that they’ve got a whole lot more to throw at each other, right?

"If they just start trying to perform, they just start putting out bits and material, it’s a little bit different. Conor’s bringing up real stuff; so is Bisping. It’s as juicy as it gets. I’ve been waiting for this fight. I’ve been waiting for it because I’ve known. I’ve known this is brewing – about five years – about five years I’ve been waiting for this fight. Oh, I hope it goes to championship rounds. I really do.”

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments in the video below:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping is unlikely to lead to an MMA bout

Conor McGregor suffered a leg injury at UFC 264

The belief is that a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping MMA fight is unlikely to ever materialize.

Apart from the size and weight difference between them, there’s also the fact that Conor McGregor is still an active MMA fighter whereas Michael Bisping retired from the sport a few years back.

Bisping now works as a UFC analyst and commentator.

Bisping is unlikely to compete in a professional fight again, due to his past eye injuries.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard